GeekDad Daily Deal: Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K

Today’s Daily Deal brings you two drones for one great price. Our Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K offer you two great drones that are easy to fly using things like flight stabilization, altitude hold, and automatic return. With the Alpha Z PRO, you get a front-facing 4K camera with a 90° adjustment and a bottom-facing 720p camera for overhead shots. And with the Flying Fox, you also get 4K from the front, but with a wide-angle lens. There are a lot of other specs like flight time and the distance they can travel, so click the link above to find out more.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



