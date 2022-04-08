Review: ‘Usagi Yojimbo’ #27 — A Ghost Story

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) | Hi-Fi Design (Colorist)

In Usagi Yojimbo #27, Yukichi and Usagi are still wandering the countryside together, when they arrive at a special kind of temple, one where murdered lovers are still revered to this day.

In the shrine—usually a small tomb or marked spot with candles and a prayer statue, not something big or fancy—they find a young woman by the name of Shiyuze, praying for Midori, the young girl killed by her married lover. Perhaps she is in a similar situation?

The first thing we know for certain is that men are after her with murderous intentions. That is when the pair of bunnies decide to side with the girl and protect her life.

When they encounter master Yamada′s jealous wife, they feel that something is off, and go to an inn near the shop to watch the movements of the store and try to keep an eye on Shiyuze to preserve her safety.

Soon enough, more men want to kill her.

When the plot is discovered, there is a most satisfactory conclusion, involving supernatural intervention and ghosts. I always feel that Sakai is a master of ghost stories, and his love for yokai and other haunted creatures of Japanese culture runs deep.

This story is a clear example of that.

Usagi Yojimbo #27 is on sale in March 2022.

AVAILABLE: March 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



