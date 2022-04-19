Review – Earth-Prime: Superman and Lois #1 – What Makes a Superman?

Earth-Prime: Superman & Lois #1 – Jai Jamison/Adam Mallinger/Andrew N. Wong, Writers; Tom Grummett/Norm Rapmund, Artists; Hi-Fi, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Based on these first two installments, it seems like this Earth-Prime crossover will vary dramatically by issue—likely based on the quality of the parent show for each issue. While this issue does feature the Kent boys, Jonathan and Jordan, they’re almost there only as reminders of the fact that it takes place in this continuity. Otherwise, with veteran Superman artist Tom Grummett on board, this feels more like an evergreen Superman comic with three stories that celebrate the best of the character—most of the time.

First up is the main feature, a funny tale about why Clark and Lois celebrate their relationship four days after the day they got married. This is the only story in which Jon and Jordan appear, and it shows how the two marrieds attempt to celebrate their first year with dinner at the best restaurant in Metropolis—until one thing after another derails them. One time it’s a Superman crisis, the next day it’s Lois’ relentless journalistic instinct. There are some great visuals including some surprise supervillains, but what makes it work so well is how it sells the bond between these two.

The next story is a quick and simple one, dedicated by the writer to his late father. It looks into the way Jonathan Kent gave Clark a solid foundation of his morals to become a hero—not just as Superman, but as Clark Kent. One scene at the beginning, when a young Clark uses his powers to protect a boy on a bicycle, feels like it was written as a direct rejoinder to another famous scene involving Jonathan and Clark.

But if that story was wholesome, the final tale—“Controlled Burn” was anything but. An alternate reality tale, it focuses on a Clark Kent much like the one we know—until his parents die in a car crash that he mysteriously survives. He’s placed in an abusive foster home, uses his powers in a way that gets him brought in by the government, and eventually becomes a hardened, ruthless Superman who believes the world needs to be brought to heel. We’ve seen quite enough evil Superman tales, but this one is compellingly done.

Aside from the cliffhanger, I’m not sure how much it fits into the overarching plot, but it’s a strong Superman anthology.

