Reggae to Roots From Smith & Yarn

The kinship and good vibes are undeniable on songs like “Swing Your Partner” and “Mix It Up.” Young listeners are coaxed to subtly recognize social issues on “Truth,” which addresses intentional disinformation, and “Make Some Change,” a paean to community activism efforts that sprung up around the world after the murder of George Floyd. “Never Be Alone” discusses how the pandemic (not mentioned directly) made people feel disconnected, reminding youthful listeners that there’s a world community for all of us.

Smith & Yarn works as a sprightly one-shot. But the CD could also be the blossoming of a progressive partnership. Smith and Furgeson deliver an inspired mix of cultures and styles for diverse audiences that ordinarily wouldn’t find common ground, and the project shows how we’re all better when we look past our differences and meet in the middle.