Get Some Automated Help With the Housework With the yeedi vac max

Robot vacuums have been available for awhile now, but the technology behind them continues to get refined, even as the prices continue to drop. yeedi, a relatively new robot vacuum brand launched in 2019, currently has a few different models on the market. They recently sent me their most powerful model, the yeedi vac max, to run through its paces.

The yeedi vac max

The yeedi vac max is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. It uses both cameras and sensors to navigate the layout of your home. The sensors also help the robot to tell whether it’s on carpet or hard floor. When the yeedi vac max is on carpet, it will not mop. Additionally, when on carpet, the suction on the vacuum automatically turns to maximum.

The yeedi vac max has a MSRP of $359.99.

The yeedi vac max comes almost fully assembled out of the box. You just have to pop the Edge Brush onto the bottom of the robot. However, you will need to take a couple of additional steps before the robot is ready to start vacuuming.

First, you will need to switch the red manual power switch to the “on” position and place the yeedi vac max on the charging base. Should you forget to do so, an audio voice prompt will remind you. Yeedi advises you to fully charge your vac max before vacuuming for the first time.

While the robot is charging, you’ll want to download the yeedi app onto your phone. You’ll add your vac max to the app via the QR code on the robot (I’ve whited my code out in the photo above so no one is tempted to take control of mine!).

Once the yeedi vac max is fully charged and you’ve set up the robot in the yeedi app, you’re ready to begin cleaning.

Using the yeedi vac max

The first time that you clean with the yeedi vac max, you’ll have limited selectable options on the app. This is because the yeedi needs to map out your home during its first cleaning.

Press the start button on the yeedi app, and the robot will move off of its charging base and start to methodically move through the space, mapping out the dimensions of the room, as well as any obstacles that it will move around. It does clean while it’s doing the initial mapping. You will want to be on hand for this process, in case the vacuum gets stuck. I did have one such moment, as I was storing a pad underneath the bed, and the vacuum got caught up on the plastic bag enclosing the pad. In the future, I would probably want to store that pad somewhere else, at least during cleaning. Overall though, the yeedi vac max does well with either going around impediments, or over them if they’re relatively low to the ground.

Once the yeedi vac max has mapped out the area, it will return to its charging base. At this point, you will have additional options available to you in the app, such as being able to choose only certain rooms in your home to clean.

Mopping With the yeedi vac max

In order to mop floors with the yeedi vac max, you would first pop out the reservoir and fill it with water. It is recommended to use purified or softened water.

Before putting the reservoir back in, you attach the mopping pad plate to the bottom of the reservoir. The washable mopping pads attach to the plate with velcro.

You have two different options for mopping. The first is to allow the yeedi vac max to do a full cleaning. The robot can sense the difference between floors and carpets, and so will only mop floors, while still vacuuming on carpet.

The other option would be to use the app to select only the room that has a floor that you want to mop. This is the best option if you have some floors that you wouldn’t want to have mopped.

Maintaining the yeedi vac max

You will need to regularly clean and maintain parts of the yeedi vac max. There is a schedule of maintenance to be found in the instruction manual, as well as detailed instructions on how to clean the various parts of the robot. None of these tasks are difficult. There is an included cleaning tool which conveniently stores directly on the vacuum when not in use.

The dust bin should be emptied after each cleaning, and if you mop, you should wash the mopping pad.

yeedi vac max – The Verdict

To start things off, I was very concerned that my bulldog would freak out when I used the yeedi vac max. He’s one of those dogs that’s afraid of the regular vacuum, and I had some concerns introducing a robot vacuum to him. The good news is the yeedi vac max is much quieter than a traditional vacuum. It turns out that he was curious about the robot and followed it around, but wasn’t frightened or threatened by it. Hopefully, for those of you with pets, they will react as positively to the yeedi vac max as mine did.

Just because the yeedi vac max is quiet doesn’t mean it’s not powerful. As you can see from the photo above, there was plenty of dust and dog hair pulled up during a cleaning session.

The AI for the robot is efficient while learning the layout of your home, and needless to say you’d have to let it remap a room if you moved your furniture around between cleanings. One of the things I really appreciate about the yeedi vac max is that the low profile of the robot allows it to clean under beds and coffee tables, which are two areas often difficult to reach with a regular vacuum.

I was not as impressed with the mopping, partly because I was using just water for the mop, without any kind of a cleaning solution. While it won’t be replacing using a regular mop, it’s still a decent opportunity to get some additional cleaning done on the kitchen and bathroom floors as part of an automated cleaning session. At the very least, it’s nice to have a machine at this price point that both vacuums and mops.

yeedi vac max 7-Day Promotion

Speaking of price points, from now until April 24th, you can combine a $50.00 off coupon and the special code: VACMAXYTB to get the yeedi vac max for only $239.99, a savings of $120 off the MSRP of $359.99.

You can get this promotional deal when purchasing the yeedi vac max through either Amazon or Walmart.

So if you’re looking to pic up a yeedi vac max, you definitely want to take advantage of these savings! It’s got some impressive features, and is easy to use and maintain. It will make cleaning your home a simple task.

