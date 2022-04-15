GeekDad Review: Raptic RISE Charging Headphone Stand and TRIO Wireless Charger

My experience with LA-based Raptic in the past has been with a portable power station and a few smartphone cases. The company also makes some accessories based around wireless charging. I’ve had the chance to go hands-on with two of them. The Raptic RISE is a headphone stand with a Qi wireless charger in its base. The Raptic TRIO is aimed at Apple fans, offering the ability to charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and AirPods on a single base.

Here’s what you need to know if either of these devices sounds intriguing.

Raptic RISE

Headphone stands are useful for helping reduce desk clutter.

Raptic RISE is designed to be a headphone stand that does double duty as a wireless phone charger, reducing that desk clutter even further by eliminating one accessory. It’s made of machined, anodized aluminum for a premium look. The Qi wireless charge pad (12W) is covered in black vegan leather. There are two small LED indicator lights for the charging pad. Red indicates a device that’s not compatible, and white shows the device is charging successfully. The top of the headphone hanger is notched and padded with silicone to keep headphones in place.

It looks modern and well made. The base makes it a little chunky, but the added mass also means it is highly unlikely you will accidentally tip the RISE over.

The RISE is powered using USB-C. The charger is included and the power input is beneath the base. Also beneath the base is a USB type-A port. This allows you to plug in a USB cable to charge wireless headphones while on the RISE.

Minor assembly is required, but Raptic includes the required hex tool. The RISE has a $69.99 MSRP, which is quite reasonable for this dual-purpose accessory.

Raptic TRIO

Raptic knows that Apple fans tend to buy multiple devices. If you own an iPhone, the odds are pretty good that you’re also going to buy an Apple Watch and/or AirPods.

The TRIO is designed to wirelessly charge all your Apple devices. There’s a large, 10W Qi wireless charge pad (ideal for an iPhone or other Qi-compatible smartphone), a second, smaller 5W Qi charge pad that’s perfect for AirPods in a charging case, and an Apple Watch charge pad. The Apple Watch charger is angled for easier viewing, and several adhesive bumpers are included for use with smaller Watch sizes.

The build is attractive. My review unit was clad in black plastic with dark, anodized aluminum trim. The large charge pad is black vegan leather, while the small pad is rubber with a black and gray geometric pattern. The front edge has LED charge indicator lights for both of the pads.

Like the RISE, the TRIO is powered by USB-C and Raptic includes both the charger and a USB-C cable in the box.

It’s worth noting that the Raptic website says the TRIO also includes a USB type-A port in the back for wired charging of other devices. However, my review unit had no sign of the port, and there was no mention of it in the instructions either. So the port is either extraordinarily well hidden or there’s a marketing disconnect…

The TRIO retails for $129.99, which is reasonable given that it potentially replaces three different wireless charges—and includes the USB-C power supply that many competing solutions charge extra for.

Recommendation

Note: Both Raptic devices are equipped with Qi wireless chargers, not MagSafe. They work just fine with my MagSafe-enabled iPhone 13 Pro, but can’t charge at the same rate and lack the magnetic “locking” feature offered by MagSafe chargers.

If you use wireless charging and are looking to clear up desk space by combining a Qi wireless charger with other functions, Raptic’s RISE and TRIO are worth considering. They are solidly made, built with premium materials—including anodized aluminum—and they get the job done.

Disclosure: Raptic provided a RISE and a TRIO for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

