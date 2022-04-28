GeekDad Daily Deal: VH-80 – The World’s First Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer

It isn’t a light saber, but it’ll definitely cut your work time down if you need to make a lot of measurements. Today’s Daily Deal, VH-80 – The World’s First Bilateral Laser Distance Measurer, gives you quick and easy measurements for your building or decorating tasks. It doesn’t matter if you measure from either side or both at once, you’ll still get precise numbers up to 80 meters (96 yards). It’ll also save up to nine measurements at a time, so you don’t have to keep going back to write things down each time. And as an added function it’ll calculate the volume of a space if you need it to. Now, if only it could cut a hole in the wall; someone will still have to invent a device to do that next, I guess. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

