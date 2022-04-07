GeekDad Daily Deal: Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Short on space and light? Well, we have an idea. Our Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp kicks off an amazing 16 million+ colors in a range of 1512 to 1680 lumens. And it easily sits in the corner of your room with minimal intrusiveness because of how it’s designed. Grab the included RF remote control and either set the mood or shake things up over 300 multi-color effects. And the bulbs last for 50,000 hours; that’s over 2000 days of constant use. Not bad for a “minimalist” light. Choose from 1, 2, 4, or 6 pack deals and see more details by clicking the link above.

