GeekDad Daily Deal: Cheerble Board Game All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats

Cats get bored. And now that everyone’s heading back to working in offices, they’re going to get even more bored. Well, give them something to do with today’s Daily Deal, Cheerble Board Game All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats. This scratcher is specially designed for cats to entertain themselves and stay out of trouble. The tiny “Cheerble ball” is activated by tapping or shaking and moves itself through a maze of interesting holes for your cat to chase. The ball can be set to three different activity levels to match the activity level of your cat. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



