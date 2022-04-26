DC This Week Roundup – Last Acts

Teen Titans Academy #14 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Tom Derenick, Artist; Peter Pantazis, Colorist

Ray – 6/10

Ray: With only two issues to wrap things up after the Earth-3 detour, this title continues to struggle for a general direction. Some of the older cast members—Wallace, Emiko, and the irksome Roundhouse—are graduating, while Cyborg and Beast Boy are now stuck in one body and doing an angstier version of the routine where Mr. Burns’ head was sewn on Homer’s body in Treehouse of Horror. At the same time, some of the new kids are involved in more compelling plots. While Stitch and the rest of “Young Justice Dark” descend into hell to try to rescue their friends Dane and Billy, Diego—better known as Chupacabra—winds up on a more personal mission in Gotham. He seeks out his uncle, hoping to find family connections—and may get more than he bargained for with his shady relation. This book continues to have a few interesting beats and good pieces of dialogue, but it struggles to find a larger direction or work as a Teen Titans book.

Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #7 – Brandon Thomas, Writer; Ronan Cliquet, Penciller; Oclair Albert, Inker; Ulises Arreola, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This wild time-travel adventure comes to an end this issue, with not one but two General Andertons threatening the timestream. But they may not be the biggest obstacle in the way of restoring the natural order—that would be Aquaman, who has discovered in the slight reshuffling of time that his mother has been restored to life and his bond with his brother restored. Green Arrow, on the other hand, has seen how this new timeline has destroyed some people’s lives and is determined to put it right—turning the two former allies into enemies. There is some very entertaining action and crazy dinosaur action in this finale, but it wouldn’t work half as well without the more raw emotional scenes between the two heroes. The ending is a little rushed, but given how wild the concept is I’m not sure if it ever could have felt any other way. It’s a suitable tribute to the two heroes before they likely head off to oblivion for a while.

