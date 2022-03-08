Review – Nubia and the Amazons #6: Hunt for a Killer

Nubia and the Amazons #6 – Stephanie Williams/Vita Ayala, Writers; Alitha Martinez, Penciller; Mark Morales, Inker; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The second chapter of Trial of the Amazons delivers in a way the overstuffed first chapter really couldn’t, centering the devastated Amazons in the aftermath of their former Queen. Hippolyta was found dead in her bedroom by Nubia at the end of the previous issue, and the first half of this comic is a gorgeous recreation of Amazon funeral rites—something that’s almost never seen in a society of immortals. Each of the three societies of Amazons—the Themyscirans, the Bana-Mighdall, and the Esquecida—each provide a token to take Hippolyta to the afterlife, but the most powerful emotional moment of the issue comes when Diana and Philippus share a moment together as they lay their respective mother and lover to rest. The bond between Hippolyta and Philippus has always been something fascinating, and this issue hints it may have been going on for much longer than we knew.

But while the funeral provides moments of unity, the rest of the issue is anything but. As the dead are laid to rest, the tournament looms and the mourners must decide whether to go ahead with it. Trust is flagging quickly between the three tribes, with everyone pointing fingers and some even getting violent. But there’s some evidence that it may not be genuine anger, and something supernatural may be at work. Between the mystery of Doom’s Door and the Amazons nearly coming to blows, tensions are high—and into the breach steps an unlikely hero. Cassie taking charge of the investigation is an interesting choice—the youngest hero is the only one not a member of the three tribes, and that gives her a unique position. But the cliffhanger indicates that Diana may not be willing to be patient, and that sets up some major tension. There is so much to this story we haven’t scratched the surface of yet, but we’re off to a very good start.

