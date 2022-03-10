GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Python Hacker Bundle

Learn the ins-and-outs of Python with today’s Daily Deal, the 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Python Hacker Bundle. Designed for all levels, this bundle of courses will get you started in learning the Python coding language and move you along into all kinds of projects that reinforce what you’ve learned. You’ll get more than a taste of Raspberry Pi 4 when you build applications for a RetroPie gaming system and integrate Google Assistant; then you’ll get a chance to work with IFTTT and Alexa on your Pi. And as if that isn’t enough, we also throw in a couple courses on working with Arduino to boot. There’s a lot here so check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



