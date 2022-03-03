GeekDad Daily Deal: Switchmate Power

Get more power and control with today’s Daily Deal, Switchmate Power. This handy outlet plugs into your already existing wall outlet to let you switch your appliances and devices on and off without touching anything. It works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or your phone to give you voice control or remote access. It also features two additional USB ports along with the two existing North American outlets. And if you’re prone to tripping over cords, the Switchmate Power also has a built-in LED nightlight for that bad habit. Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than new wiring for a new home automation project. Check out more details and choose from 2, 3, 4, or 5-pack options by clicking the link above.

