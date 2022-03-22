DC This Week Roundup – Multiverse Madness

Teen Titans Academy #13 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Tom Derenick, Artist; Pete Pantazis, Matt Herms, Colorists

Ray – 7/10

Ray: We now know that Teen Titans Academy will be wrapping up in only a few issues, which makes doing an event tie-in now all the odder. After all, we’re coming in on the heels of the Red X story, the death of one student, the near-death of two instructors, and a lot of other plots. This issue even devotes much of the issue to the regular goings-on, such as Cyborg and Beast Boy potentially being fused into one body. The issue brings in several new characters, such as “Cybruh” a teenage version of Cyborg from the multiverse. And in all of this, we’ve got Rick Flag’s rebel Suicide Squad working to infiltrate the tower to pull off a heist—and potentially recruit the Titans. Much like Flash, this issue uses a regular issue of the main series to set up a few plot points for the conclusion in next week’s War For Earth-Three. It’s not terrible, but it just sums up how scattered this latest incarnation of the Teen Titans franchise is.

Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target #6 – Brandon Thomas, Writer; Ronan Cliquet, Artist; Ulises Arreola, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: I love a book that always takes you by surprise. This might not be the smoothest or most cohesive book out there, but it embraces its comic book roots in a way few others do. This strange time-travel/mutation adventure saw the mysterious General Anderton’s experiment take a new turn when the world started to be populated by lizard people. Now there’s more than one Anderton as the heroes attempt to turn back the clock and undo the damage done. Also, there’s a Kronosaurus. But as ridiculous as all this is—and it gets pretty ridiculous—there’s a surprisingly strong emotional core. The issue actually brings a neat close to most of the ongoing subplots, with one issue still to go, but one thing is out of place—and that promises to set the two lead heroes on one final collision course. I don’t really know how this fits in with Thomas’ other work in the Aqua-family, but it’s increasingly enjoyable on its own.

Icon and Rocket: Season One #6 – Reginald Hudlin/Leon Chills, Writers; Doug Braithwaite/Andrew Currie, Artists; Brad Anderson, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: At the start of this series, it was a fascinating look at just how much of an impact superheroes could make on a city if they seriously set themselves to changing the world. Of course, as we also see in Superman: Son of Kal-El regularly, that kind of bold move angers the powerful people in charge. That’s brought down hell on Icon and Rocket—but it’s also made the back half of this comic feel a little more standard as the two title heroes battle vicious alien enemies deputized to bring an end to their quest. The action is strong and the villains are grotesque, and the team-up element as Static and a lot of other Milestone heroes new and old enter the fray is fun. But the chaotic pace of this final issue doesn’t give the characters a lot of room to breathe. As season one wraps up, it’s clear that Milestone is moving more towards a shared universe, and I’m intrigued to find out where they’ll take these two next.

