Review- ′Field Tripping′-Consequences

Field TrippingJames Asmus and Jim Festante (Author) José García (Artist) Ryan Ferrier (Letterer)

We have all seen The Magic School Bus and probably feel a wave of nostalgia when we catch it on TV. The authors of this romp, however, had a different idea: what if something went horribly wrong and the kids who happily marched off to their adventure were not able to come back?

If you stop for a moment and think about the Magic Bus idea, you quickly realize that we all assumed that the teacher knew everything, was all powerful, could shield kids from harm in foreign environments, and that, of course, everything would turn out OK.

But in Field Tripping, when a flighty teacher with her mysterious bus takes her young students on field trips into parallel dimensions… she makes a mistake. One mistake is enough, and the kids will be left stranded, on strange and dangerous planets, for years! They even get to grow up and have angst issues.

However, they still blame or expect Flubbins, the teacher, to fix everything. And when someone kidnaps her, they will have to start taking decisions for themselves… however busy with their own problems they feel.

In a way, parallel dimensions mean parallel people—who are different versions of yourself because they have evolved differently (like in InterWorld by Neil Gaiman and Michael Reaves)—and the explanation of why they are there and the consequences of this weird bus jumping interdimensionally will be interesting, to say the least. Expect a lot of absurd, commentary, drama, and funny characters in the meantime.

This book is ideal for teenagers who now shake their head when faced with The Magic School Bus on TV, and will get them laughing at each page.

Asmus and Festante have worked together in numerous mediums, including comics like The End Times of Bram & Ben, and Rick and Morty Presents Mr. Meeseeks, animation development for Stoopid Buddy and Flying Rock Entertainment, and improv performances in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

′Field Tripping ′ is on sale since February 8, 2022

Page Count: 128 Pages

Digital Release Date: February 8, 2022

Age Rating: 10+

Sold by: comiXology

Published by: Future Skeletons.

Featured image by José García, all images belong to comiXology

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



