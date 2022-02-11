Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 11, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 11, 2022.
Gaming News
- There’s a copyright fight over The Game of Life between the family of the game’s original designer and Hasbro, and the ruling could have big implications for publishers.
- The housing lottery for Gen Con opens on February 13. No telling yet whether the lower attendance will mean it’s easier to get a downtown hotel, but we’ll be in line with the rest of you!
- Steamforged Games announced a deluxe collector’s edition of Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game coming in March. The standard edition is available for pre-order now, and the $100 gilt-edged version will start preorders on February 16, with a limited print run of 5,000 copies.
- Ravensburger AG, known for its puzzles and games, is investing $4.5 million in Gamefound, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to tabletop games that hopes to give Kickstarter a run for its money. The platform has hosted some successful campaigns but is not yet open to all publishers.
- Osprey Games announced three upcoming RPGs coming in the next year, including a “clockpunk” title that takes place in Italy during the Renaissance involving da Vinci’s inventions.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we wrote about this week:
- Paul Benson reviewed Rolling Heights, which is this week’s featured image.
- Evil Genius Mum reviewed Floating Floors.
- Michael Knight reviewed the GeekDad Approved The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game Revised Core Set.
- Jonathan H. Liu put together this Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:
- Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, Mice and Mystics, and Barnyard Bunch.
- Jonathan H. Liu played Project L, Kingdomino Origins, Maul Peak, Retrograde, Return to Dark Tower, and That Time You Killed Me.
- Robin Brooks played Journeys in Middle Earth.