Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 11, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending February 11, 2022.

Gaming News

There’s a copyright fight over The Game of Life between the family of the game’s original designer and Hasbro, and the ruling could have big implications for publishers.

The housing lottery for Gen Con opens on February 13. No telling yet whether the lower attendance will mean it’s easier to get a downtown hotel, but we’ll be in line with the rest of you!

Steamforged Games announced a deluxe collector’s edition of Dark Souls: The Roleplaying Game coming in March. The standard edition is available for pre-order now, and the $100 gilt-edged version will start preorders on February 16, with a limited print run of 5,000 copies.

Ravensburger AG, known for its puzzles and games, is investing $4.5 million in Gamefound, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to tabletop games that hopes to give Kickstarter a run for its money. The platform has hosted some successful campaigns but is not yet open to all publishers.

Osprey Games announced three upcoming RPGs coming in the next year, including a “clockpunk” title that takes place in Italy during the Renaissance involving da Vinci’s inventions.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we wrote about this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, The Lord of the Rings: The Card Game, Mice and Mystics, and Barnyard Bunch.

Jonathan H. Liu played Project L, Kingdomino Origins, Maul Peak, Retrograde, Return to Dark Tower, and That Time You Killed Me.

Robin Brooks played Journeys in Middle Earth.

