GeekDad Daily Deal: Wi-Fi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier 2-Pack

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Being far from your Wi-Fi router is not only be inconvenient, it can also mean slow web page loading and missed text and messages when you really need them. We can help with that problem. Today’s Daily Deal, our Wi-Fi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier 2-Pack, gets you more coverage and speed where you need it most. Each repeater can boost your wireless signals up to 300mbps on your 802.11/b/g/n or a router. And with its easy installation you won’t need a degree in Computer Science to get it set up. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 041720 stem robot kit

Geek Daily Deals April 17 2020: 261-Piece STEM Robot Kit for $28

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: 50% Off World Wine Tour Collection of 18 Bottles of Wine with Free Shipping

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: The Spark Camera Remote

Darren Blankenship