GeekDad Daily Deal: Wi-Fi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier 2-Pack

Being far from your Wi-Fi router is not only be inconvenient, it can also mean slow web page loading and missed text and messages when you really need them. We can help with that problem. Today’s Daily Deal, our Wi-Fi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier 2-Pack, gets you more coverage and speed where you need it most. Each repeater can boost your wireless signals up to 300mbps on your 802.11/b/g/n or a router. And with its easy installation you won’t need a degree in Computer Science to get it set up. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



