Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1049 – The Prisoner

Batman: Detective Comics #1049 – Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg, Writers; Ivan Reis/Danny Miki, Fernando Blanco, Artists; Brad Anderson, Jordie Bellaire, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As we head into chapter three of this creepy weekly event, it becomes clearer than ever that things are not well in Arkham Tower. Batwoman, now undercover as Dr. Frow, tries to get closer to the truth but finds herself stymied at every turn. She’s shut down by the front desk, can’t seem to meet or find out anything about Dr. Ocean, and even Chase Meridian is sort of cagey and might have her own agenda. Within the mental health facility, things are getting odder—why are violent criminals being allowed to wander around with scissors for arts and crafts? This story seems to rely somewhat heavily on new villains, as both the psychotic Ana Vulsion and the mysterious Siphon seem to be additions to the mythos.

But that’s nothing compared to what’s going on behind the scenes, as the sinister Dr. Wear is revealed to be cutting a deal with the Party Crashers gang and employing several old minions of criminals at the tower—at least one of which has no problem abusing his power to sexually harass one of the prisoners. And then there’s the biggest mystery of the entire story—why is Huntress locked up at Arkham Tower, and what is her stay there doing to her mind? The story continues to flash back and forth between different time periods, but it’s a highly compelling story about mental health that is pitting the Bats against a villain they can’t punch. Given what we know about the ending, it feels like a dark march towards something terrifying.

Scarecrow might be gone from Gotham, but he looms large in the third chapter of “House of Wayne” this week as well. The story of a young boy who found himself in the custody of Arkham after being orphaned, his stay is largely funded by Bruce Wayne. That makes him a target for other boys—but he has another patron. Dr. Jonathan Crane seems particularly interested in making sure he can defend himself and overcome his fears, and the end of this issue reveals his dark plans for all the children at the asylum. While this is a smaller-scale story, this Scarecrow is just as creepy as the one in Fear State—particularly thanks to his gaunt appearance in Fernando Blanco’s art.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



