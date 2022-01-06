‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #3 – What William Blake Once Did

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten Artist: Ben Stenbeck Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

The Silver Lantern Club continues to offer stories that draw from the occult, where the occult once thrived: Victorian London. This time, Uncle Bruttenholm is bent on remembering a particular lady by the name of Miss Jones, whose synesthetic abilities proved to be useful when perceiving an evil entity that the club will try to vanquish.

As we delve inside the pub, and Hellboy orders yet another round of ale, we go to the past: where people at the club are very interested in an apparition that has plagued a street for at least a hundred years (albeit, in London, it being so ancient, there are probably thousands of enchanted places hidden in plain sight).

This street, Tichfield Street, is haunted by an apparition that can speak an ancient language, one that Sarah Jewell actually knows well: Enochian, famously recorded by John Dee, famous mathematician from ages before.

Now, there will start a lot of name dropping, intended to casually draw a picture about an era: the era of William Blake and its followers, poets and artists who concocted a movement—The Romantic Age—that has been associated with dramatic symbolism ever since. Many angels and demons are drawn to our imagination from Blake’s works; famously, one of the villains from the Tomas Harris novels has one of said demons tattooed entirely on his back (the Red Dragon).

They had played with demonic entities, you see. And thanks to Sara Jewel and Miss Jones, maybe one of these creatures can stop haunting Tichfield Street, if they work together…

‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #3 is on sale since December 29, 2021.

Publication Date: December 29, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00311

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

