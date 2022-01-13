GeekDad Daily Deal: Subscription to Surfshark One

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get a year of VPN, antivirus, anti-tracking search, and security alerts with today’s Daily Deal, Surfshark One. With 3200 servers in 65 countries Surfshark is top-level when it comes to keeping your data away from prying eyes. It will keep you safe on public Wi-Fi networks and uses the latest in security protocols to keep your info private. It also uses a double VPN connection called MultiHop for an added layer of security. We also have two-year subscription deals available, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

