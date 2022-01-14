GeekDad Daily Deal: Just Simple Power Bank (2-Pack)

What’s better than having a battery backup when your devices peter out? Two battery backups. That’s just what you get with today’s Daily Deal, the 2-Pack of Just Simple Power Bank. Not only will you have the ability to charge five devices at once (wired and wirelessly), but you’ll have a backup to your backup. Maybe you’re a maximalist or just someone looking to share power (we’re not here to judge), but this is a handy thing to have on hand when the grid fails and everyone is panicking about the absence of social media. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



