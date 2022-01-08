GeekDad Daily Deal: Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank

Charge up to five devices at once with today’s Daily Deal, the Flash 2.0 USB-C Graphene 210W Power Bank. This innovative charger will power up to two USB-A, two USB-C, and one wireless device simultaneously with its huge 20,000mAh battery. It also supports fast charging of Apple Watches, iPhones, and AirPods. And all this power comes in a small, highly portable 17oz (482g) unit. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



