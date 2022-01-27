GeekDad Daily Deal: Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K

Get two drones in one Daily Deal today. Our Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K offer has two great drones with easy flight controls and features like flight stabilization, altitude hold, and automatic return. The Alpha Z PRO has a front 4K camera with 90° adjustment and a bottom 720p camera. The Flying Fox also sports 4K, but with wide angle. There are a lot of other specs, so definitely check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



