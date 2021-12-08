Twinkle Time Keeps It Moving; Magic from Triple Rainbow

When Twinkle Time (Alitzah Weiner Dallas) wants kids to dance, it’s hard for them to say no. And if they’re saying no, you probably won’t hear them because they’re already dancing and don’t even realize it. She has released a new video to “Let’s Keep It Movin’ / El Bailongo,” the fifth single from her 2021 family album, A Mi Me Gusta Ser Yo / It’s OK To Be Me. The video moves fast (literally, as it’s 2:02 total time) with Twinkle gyrating with her backup crew and a support band that looks almost way too happy to be there. Your kids will defy all expectations if they don’t dance or sing along.

Twinkle hosts a two-hour biweekly children’s music Top 20 Countdown. Artists on her shows have included Divinity Roxx, Backstreet Boys, Nathalia, Erin Lee and the Up Past Bedtime Band, and way too many to list. The shows can be downloaded as a podcast from Apple, Audible, Podbean, and iHeart.

Here is “Let’s Keep It Movin’.” You can also find the Spanish version on Twinkle’s YouTube channel.

A near-perfect encapsulation of children using their imagination during the pandemic is “You Are Magic,” the new song from Triple Rainbow, the family music project that’s the brainchild of Jared Mees, the co-founder of the independent record label Tender Loving Empire.

Do you want to be an astronaut? A race car driver? A dinosaur? Mees and his kids, July (9) and Piper (4), have created 15 songs for You Are Magic, their upcoming debut CD. The title track depicts all of the above (and more) right in the family’s backyard, reminding kids that “your brain is better than an iPad or a TV.” You can find the song on on Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and www.tenderlovingempire.com.

Here is the video for “You Are Magic”: