Warhammer jumps into the virtual world with Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall VR.

If you are a constant reader of GeekDad and GeekMom then you know that we love some Warhammer on these sites. When you combine that love for the classic game with our geeky desire for all things VR then you understand that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall was a must-play for the GeekDad team. Age of Sigmar is a fantasy world in the universe of Warhammer where magic and the undead hold a great deal of power. You play as a mighty Lord-Arcanum, wielder of storm magic, and lead a Stormcast Eternal task force to recover your brethren’s lost souls. Walk the lands of Shyish, discover the secrets of Death, and battle forces of Nighthaunt. If that sounds positively magical and spooky to you, you are in the right place.

Setup and Gameplay

Since the Oculus standalone version will not be ready until next year, I had Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall installed in my Steam VR library and connected to my Quest via Virtual Desktop. If you own an Oculus Quest or any other VR headset, Virtual Desktop is a must-own for many reasons. Everything fired up smoothly, and I jumped into the virtual world.

For a VR game, the graphics are above average and the controls, using the Oculus controllers, work well and are responsive. If you have played The Wizards in VR then this gameplay should seem familiar. There is a tutorial at the beginning to get your bearings on how to use your weapons. You get three weapons, each with a single spell that you cast with a swing and trigger combination. You can add more spells as you progress in the game and need more punch in your casting. Mele is not as good, as you will be swinging wildly to try to hit your enemies. I preferred casting spells from afar, and I assure you that you will too.

There are amazing places to visit when you are in the world of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, and you will love the immersion that it offers. The sound and visuals really allow you to be whisked away.

Currently, you can play Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall entirely from your seat if you so please. There is a campaign mode with other modes in development. That is the main caveat of this game… potential. As a Warhammer and VR lover, I felt that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall was on the cusp of greatness and hope by the time it releases on Oculus that it will fully realize the potential it has.

I think this game may be a great gateway for those people who as of yet have not spent much time in the Warhammer universe.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is a game that is packed with potential—most as of yet are not realized, but you can see that this can be a top-flight VR title with a bit of tweaking and upgrades. The lore is great as well as the graphics and the gameplay mechanics. What needs improvement is the enemy AI and the variety of enemies and battles you face. After the first hour, the game will start to feel a bit repetitive. I spent about 8 hours completing it, which is a good stretch for VR. At $29.99 currently on Steam, I think it is a good buy for anyone with a VR headset that is also a fan of the Warhammer universe.

A key for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall was made available by the game developers. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the developers or editorial staff.

