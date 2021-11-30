Review – Superman: Action Comics #1037 – The Fall of the Authority

Superman: Action Comics #1037 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Shawn Aldridge, Writers; Miguel Mendonca, Adriana Melo, Artists; Adriano Lucas, Hi-Fi, Colorists

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: As the Warworld saga continues, Phillip Kennedy Johnson gets to do what he does best—combine high-intensity comic book plotlines with fascinating overtones of real-world politics. Some of the issue’s tensest moments are as the United Planets debates whether to intervene in Superman’s assault on Warworld. Some of the arguments against supporting Superman are disturbingly reminiscent of what we see every day—namely, that the refugees aren’t the type the planets want in their civilization. Of course, we know there’s something darker lurking behind the leader’s arguments. And while this is a very smart story, the main narrative is a no-holds-barred battle—one of the best I’ve seen in comics in a while.

Superman is weaker than ever, but backed up by his team. It may not be enough, as Mongul’s elite soldiers quickly make short work of them. Apollo seems to be directly countered by one of Mongul’s own bruisers, another finds her kindness brutally taken advantage of, and Manchester Black finds an old-school solution to a high-tech enemy in the issue’s best segment. But then things get bad, a lot faster than I think anyone was expected. The ending of this issue will leave a lot of people speculating, but I can tell you it’s been a while since a Superman comic had me this excited. The tension begins from page one and doesn’t leave off until the wait for the next issue seems genuinely unbearable.

A new backup also begins this issue, a Martian Manhunter story by Shawn Aldridge and Adriana Melo. It does a good job of exploring the confusing nature of J’onn’s identity—he juggles countless identities in a way that would send a human reeling. He continues to work as a detective, although I was a little surprised to see his human appearance is back to its original one and not the Steve Orlando/Riley Rossmo take. As he’s pulled into a mystery of a missing artifact, a surprise villain shows up at the end. It’s a fun look into his character, but nothing groundbreaking yet coming off a phenomenal solo run for the character.

