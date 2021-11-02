Review – Justice League Infinity #5: Eyes of the Oracle

Justice League Infinity #5 – JM DeMatteis, James Tucker, Writers; Ethen Beavers, Artist; Nick Filardi, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: As this sequel to the Justice League cartoon reaches its final arc, it’s turning into one of the most fascinating explorations of the multiverse we’ve had in a while. We’ve seen the utopian world of President Superman, where their World War II led to the forming of a global government—and we’ve seen the Nazi-ruled world of Overman, where an unlikely group of freedom fighters battles against all odds. And in the middle of it all, our Superman is contrasted against his two doppelgangers. It’s been fascinating to see how the two heroic Supermen are able to rally the troops, and this issue sees the former villains of Zod, Doomsday, and Metallo—here heroes—get some fleshing out. This version of Zod was particularly interesting, although it doesn’t seem like much gets done with him outside of a brief look at his origin. But this series gets Superman better than most mainstream comics.

However, this story is really just as much Wonder Woman and Martian Manhunter’s tale as it is Superman, and their plots feel more personal in some ways. Wonder Woman’s bizarre encounter with the Darkseid who loved her counterpart has a poignant end, and it’s interesting to see her interacting with her multiversal double who comes from a more troubled Themyscira. J’onn J’onnz’s decision to return to the superhero world was difficult, and this issue shows another way his story could have gone in a shocking twist. It does feel like the other members of the League besides these three are getting short shift in this run, but it’s a fitting tribute to the classic run. Not only is it a strong follow-up to the original series, but it’s introducing new elements—many of which could sustain their own spin-offs in some cases. I’m hoping this book gets a second season just like its Bat-centric sister book.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

