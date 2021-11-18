It’s Good to Be a Geek With This Year’s Holiday Offerings From Mondo

If you’re looking for that interesting geeky gift for your friends or any member of your family, you’re likely to find it at Mondo. This Austin-based company makes posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games, and collectibles for all sorts of pop culture classics. Mondo recently sent me some of their items that they thought GeekDad readers might enjoy receiving this year. Let’s take a look!

Cobra Kai – Original Soundtrack 3XLP

With 3 seasons under its belt and a 4th season arriving this December, now’s the perfect time to pick up this 3-disc vinyl soundtrack of the first three seasons of Cobra Kai. Music is composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, with artist Matt Ryan Tobin providing the artwork for the record sleeves.

This is the 180 Gram Mondo Exclusive with colored vinyl and a bonus cassette tape. This version appears to have sold out on Mondo’s website, but you can still pick up the 180 gram black vinyl version for $50 here.

Marvel Tiki Mugs

Mondo sent over a sampling of their Marvel Tiki mugs, each of which is available in multiple variant finishes.

MODOK Tiki Mug

The MODOK Tiki Mug holds approximately 36 oz. It is designed by Mike Bonanno and Tom Thordarson, and sculpted by Tufan Sezer. It costs $45, and is available in 4 different variants. The one pictured below is the standard version.

Thanos Tiki Mug

The Thanos Tiki Mug holds approximately 32 oz. It was designed by Michael Bonanno and sculpted by Tufan Sezer. It costs $50, and is available in 6 different variants, representing the 6 different Infinity Stones. Pictured below is the Reality variant.

Venom Tiki Mug

Finally we have the Venom Tiki Mug, the largest of the three and able to hold 40 ounces of liquid. The artists who worked on this mug are Joe Allard, Joe Menna, Mike Bonanno, and Tom Thordarson. It costs $55, and comes in three different variants, with the standard one shown here:

These Fists Break Bricks

This lavishly illustrated, softcover book is by New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix, and film historian Chris Poggiali. It explores the story of how Kung Fu movies came to America, and set off a craze that continues to this day. It’s $39.95, and available here.

Castlevania 1000-Piece Puzzle

This puzzle, based off the classic videogame series, features art by Becky Cloonan from her 2016 Mondo poster release. It also has some interestingly-shaped puzzle pieces for a bit of extra challenge during assembly. It costs $20, and is available here.

Dream Crush

This fun, silly party-style game for 2–6 people has you trying to guess who the other players will choose as their Crush. It was designed by Nick Prueher, with graphic design by Chris Bilheimer and the Mondo team, original artwork by We Buy Your Kids, and photography by Carli Davidson. It’s available for $30 here. You can watch how to play the game below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Original Video Game Soundtrack 2XLP

Finally, we finish off with another vinyl album, this one being the soundtrack to the hit videogame Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This 2XLP soundtrack is scored by John Paesano, with original songs by Lecrae and Jaden Smith. Chun Lo provides the artwork. While Mondo sent me the colored vinyl, much like with Cobra Kai that has sold out. You can still get the 180 Gram Black Vinyl version for $35.

If you’re interested in these or any of the many other toys, games, soundtracks, and collectibles Mondo offers, head over to their website and check out everything they’ve got for the perfect holiday geek gift.

