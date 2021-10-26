Review – DC Vs. Vampires #1 – Blood Vengeance

DC vs. Vampires #1 – James Tynion IV, Matthew Rosenberg, Writers; Otto Schmidt, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The second of this week’s new DC horror books and the second with Matt Rosenberg involved, this is another that draws immediate comparisons to DCeased. The format here is familiar—an A-list horror-based alternate reality featuring the heroes of the DCU vs. an iconic monster. But instead of the explosive action and character-driven survival scenes of that series, DC vs. Vampires seems to be setting itself up as a no-holds-barred suspense thriller. The focus of this first issue is on one of DC’s most iconic vampires—Andrew Bennett, aka I Vampire. The vampire hero has stumbled upon a horrible scene, witnessing the death not just of his ex-wife Mary Queen of Blood, but of the Legion of Doom. Knowing that a ruthless vampire insurgency is building to take over the world, he goes to the only place he can—the Justice League, where he nearly burns to death in the sun before making it to the Hall of Justice.

But the League isn’t there. Instead, he only finds Hal Jordan and Zan of the Wonder Twins, and tries to convince them of the coming threat. The flashback segments, rendered in gritty red by Otto Schmidt, are far darker than anything I’ve seen outside of Black Label in a while. The role of Lex Luthor in the battle to save humanity is unexpected, and does a great job of showing both his ego and his pragmatism. It seems like the story is coming to a satisfactory close—eleven issues early—until a shocking gut punch of a twist reveals just how bad things have gotten already, and sends the story spiraling in an unexpected direction. This is far from a standard DC comic, it’s making no attempts to be a family-friendly tale, and the creative team has committed to the tone in a way that sells it a lot better than the concept does. This is a pretty promising start, and a worthy successor to DCeased so far.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



