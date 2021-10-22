Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 22, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 22, 2021.

Gaming News

The Op has released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtle Power Card Game, in which players “activate your favorite crime-fighting turtles and save the world with this epic rock-paper-scissors style card game!”

Brotherwise Games has announced a Boss Monster puzzle, which contains some surprises for those working through the puzzle.

The shipping crisis continues to impact our industry. While we don’t normally cover Kickstarter campaigns here on Re-Roll, I thought this update on the Isle of Cats sequel would be of interest to just about everyone.

Iello teased a third title in the “King of” series at Essen Spiel last weekend. Other than a release date for next year’s German convention, no other real details were forthcoming. However, they also announced a Monster Box collection, which will include the original King of Tokyo, along with its Power Up! and Halloween expansions, new cards, a new Baby Gigazaur, and more. That is due out later this year.

The Play! Pokémon Regional and International Championships are scheduled to resume next year, with the 2022 Pokémon North America International Championships running in Columbus, Ohio on June 24–26 and the 2022 Pokémon Europe International Championships running in Frankfurt April 22–24. Regional and special events are also scheduled to resume, with North American events in Salt Lake City, Orlando, Indianapolis, Secaucus (New Jersey), Vancouver, Milwaukee, Liverpool, Bilbao (Spain), and Milan in March, May, and June. Dates for Latin American and Asian events are coming soon.

The Star Wars Roleplaying Game is returning. Edge Studio, an imprint of Asmodee, is now an official Star Wars licensee. The studio, under the direction of Sam Gregor-Stewart, who was formerly the lead developer for Fantasy Flight’s Edge of the Empire, will be heading up the project. The studio plans to release new titles “exploring some of the many eras of Star Wars.” They also plan to reprint Edge of the Empire, Age of Rebellion, and Force and Destiny.

Fans of holiday classic Home Alone will soon get to take on the role of Kevin as he defends his home or as the witless robbers in Home Alone: Keep the Change, a game due out in November from NECA.

Rio Grande and Delicious Games will be releasing Messina 1347 early next year. Based in an Italian city at the outbreak of the Black Death, the game has players take on the roles of wealthy citizens trying to escape the city and help those trapped inside.

Essen Spiel has set October 6-9, 2022 as the dates for next year’s convention. After canceling last year, the largest board game convention in the world returned last weekend, albeit without many large vendors.

Magnate: First City is a city-building game from designer James Naylor and the first title published under his eponymous studio. In a Twitter thread, he shares some designer notes that many readers might find interesting.

February will see the release of Ark Nova from Capstone Games. The game allows players to design a “modern, scientifically managed zoo.”

GAMA has said that just under 11,000 people attended the Origins Game Fair this year, which marked a steep but not unexpected decline from 2019’s attendance of close to 18,000. They also announced that the GAMA Expo 2022 will require proof of vaccination from COVID and, if still required by Nevada law, masks. The Expo will be held in March at the Peppermill Resort in Reno. Badge registration begins November 1.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Paul Benson played World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game, Dune: House Secrets, Who Goes There? 2nd Edition, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Wingspan, Can’t Stop, and Ticket to Ride.

Michael Knight played Abomination: The Heir of Frankenstein, Zombie Princess, and Marvel Hero Clix.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Harrowdeep, Dungeon Mayhem, and Six Second Scribbles.

Sarah Pinault King of Tokyo, Exploding Kittens, Tokaido, Throw Throw Burrito Outdoors Edition, Cribbage, and Mountains.

Jonathan Liu played One Deck Galaxy, Sprawlopolis, Thunder Road: Vendetta, Cascadia, Mining Colony, Show & Tile, and Ubongo 3D.

I played Horrified: American Monsters.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



