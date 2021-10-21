GeekDad Daily Deal: DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12

Help your kids succeed with skills from today’s Daily Deal, the DIY Coding Kit for Ages 9 to 12. This hands-on kit comes with everything they’ll need to develop their programming skills. They’ll build projects, develop algorithmic thinking, and problem solve. And when they’re done, they’ll have real-life things they can play with and show off to their friends and family. Everything is at their own pace, so they can play as they learn. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



