Save Big on Standing Desks During the FlexiSpot Standiversary

Have you been wanting to break the cycle of sitting all day at work? This may be your perfect opportunity!

The FlexiSpot Standiversary

Back in May, I reviewed the FlexiSpot Pro Series Standing Desk. I was very impressed with this standing desk, and am still using it as my primary workspace.

To celebrate their 5th anniversary, from September 27th-29th FlexiSpot is having a big sales event, the “Standiversary.” During this event desks, chairs, and other ergonomic workplace essentials are up to 40% off.

Additionally, there’s the spin-and-win giveaway that runs now through September 30th, and the 9.27 Challenge, where you can win additional discounts, prizes, and even a standing desk.

If you’re interested in checking out the 5th-anniversary sale, and seeing if you can win some prizes during this event, head over to the FlexiSpot Standiversary.

