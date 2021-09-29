Review— ′School of Phantoms′- A Scary Modern Sequel

School of Phantoms by Kory Merrit.

Cowslip Grove is a suburban town where our two heroes, Kate and Levi, have defeated a powerful supernatural enemy: The Boojum. In the process, they have become fast friends, rescued a weird creature that can speak, and recovered Levi′s little sister from abduction… quite a lot, right?

The kids that went missing where also missing in the memory of the town, and their recovery thus passed almost unnoticed. Parents seemed to have forgotten all about them, and their records had been erased as if they never existed, all part of the Boojum’s ability.

But now, everything starts getting vaguely weird again, with hundreds of creepy snowmen popping up on lawns across town, the spring being very late and and, to booth, a bizarre blizzard that is hitting the school, right before spring break.

What is going on? Who will survive? And why has Katie decided to call their investigator’s group Sinistral?

New third grade heroes are accompanying our friends, one is Levi′s sister and the other one is her friend Jordan, also known as the Bug Boy. The creature Levi has rescued is also in a shelter where the ancient Mushpits used to live, and that is now the Margalo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic for Unloved Creatures … you may call it an animal shelter, of sorts.

The freak weather is related to an evil force that causes power outages, and that is causing problems inside school. It is time for Kate and Levi to lead the kids and save the day… at least they can try to do it again!

Kory Merrit delivers the same entertaining horrific mistery quality as his first work. More graphic novel than illustrated text, the images in black and white are flat out goofy and entertaining. Welcome to Cowslip Grove, you might never want to get out again…

′School of Phantoms′ is on sale since September 14, 2021.

Publisher: Clarion Books

Publish Date: September 14, 2021

Pages: 368

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9780358193326

BISAC Categories: Legends, Myths, Fables – General Fantasy & Magic Paranormal, Occult & Supernatural

