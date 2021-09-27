GeekDad Daily Deal: Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99

Great deals await you and your family with a Sam’s Club Membership for Only $19.99. Today’s Daily Deal gets you access to 597 Sam’s Club locations around the United States at well below the standard membership price. And, with the way Sam’s Club’s business model works, you’ll find that they have low prices on everything from groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture. Stock up with bulk purchases or pick up one item at a time; it’s up to you. But many of these items are limited runs, so they and won’t be there forever. Along with this great bargain, you’ll also qualify for a free rotisserie chicken… and an 8-count of gourmet cupcakes to sweeten the deal. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



