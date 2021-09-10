Convention Connection for Friday, September 10, 2021

It’s another packed weekend for entertainment and pop culture conventions. Among all the events, the one that stands apart from the rest and is our spotlight convention this weekend is Rose City Comic Con 2021 in Portland, Oregon. The convention takes place this Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th. More than 50 celebrity and creator guests will headline the event, including Adam Savage, Antony Starr, Billy Boyd, Carl Weathers, Christina Ricci, Doc Shaner, George Takei, Gerry Dugan, Greg Rucka, Jack Quaid, Jamal Igle, Jeff Parker, Mitch Gerads, Stephanie Phillips, Tini Howard, and many more. Programming includes celebrity and creator guest meet-and-greets, photo ops, panels, workshops, cosplay contests, children’s programming, and more. Attendees are required to either show proof of vaccination or provide proof of a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours before entering the convention. Additionally, masks are required at Rose City Comic Con.

Purchase tickets to Rose City Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

ConnectiCon 2021: Hartford, CT. Thursday, September 9th through Sunday, September 12th.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test no older than 48 hours before entering the convention. Read the full CVOID guidance HERE.

Purchase tickets to ConnectiCon 2021 HERE.

Lexington Comic & Toy Convention 2021: Lexington, KY. Thursday, September 9th through Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the Lexington Comic & Toy Convention website.

Purchase tickets to Lexington Comic & Toy Convention 2021 HERE.

Calgary Expo: Limited Edition 2021: Calgary, AB. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are required at Calgary Expo: Limited Edition. Read the full health and safety guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to Calgary Expo: Limited Edition 2021 HERE.

El Paso Comic Con 2021: El Paso, TX. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the El Paso Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to El Paso Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Florida Supercon 2021: Miami Beach, FL. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are required at Florida Supercon. Read the full health and safety guidelines HERE.

Purchase badges to Florida Supercon 2021 HERE.

Arkansas Comic Con 2021: Little Rock, AR. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are recommended but not required at Arkansas Comic Con.

Purchase tickets to Arkansas Comic Con 2021 HERE.

StocktonCon Summer 2021: Stockton, CA. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the StocktonCon Summer website.

Purchase tickets to StocktonCon Summer 2021 HERE.

Crypticon Minneapolis 2021: Minneapolis, MN. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the Crypticon Minneapolis website.

Purchase tickets to Crypticon Minneapolis 2021 HERE.

Colorado Festival of Horror 2021: Denver, CO. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Attendees must either provide proof of vaccination or wear a mask at Colorado Festival of Horror. Read the full disease and illness disclaimer HERE.

Purchase tickets to Colorado Festival of Horror 2021 HERE.

HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati 2021: Cincinnati, OH. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati website.

Purchase tickets to HorrorHound Weekend – Cincinnati 2021 HERE.

Texas Frightmare Weekend 2021: Dallas, TX. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are required at Texas Frightmare Weekend. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to Texas Frightmare Weekend 2021 HERE.

Tidewater Horror Convention 2021: Norfolk, VA. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are required at Tidewater Horror Convention. Read the full COVID rules HERE.

Purchase tickets to Tidewater Horror Convention 2021 HERE.

Allentown/Lehigh Valley Toy and Comic Book Show 2021: Palmer Township, PA. Saturday, September 11th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the Allentown/Lehigh Valley Toy and Comic Book Show website.

Tickets are $5 at the door.

Brick Fest Live Pittsburgh 2021: Monroeville, PA. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are recommended but not required at Brick Fest Live Pittsburgh.

Purchase tickets to Brick Fest Live Pittsburgh 2021 HERE.

BrickUniverse St. Louis 2021: St. Louis, MO. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are required at BrickUniverse St. Louis. Read the full wellness policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to BrickUniverse St. Louis 2021 HERE.

Toy Con Toy Show 2021: Bridgeview, IL. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

COVID protocols are not detailed at this time on the Toy Con Toy Show website.

Admission is $5 at the door. Kids 10 and under are free.

Sci-Fi Summit 2021: Edison, NJ. Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th.

Attendees must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test no older than 72 hours before entering the convention and wear a mask. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Sci-Fi Summit 2021 HERE.

ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo 2021: Wichita, KS. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

Masks are recommended but not required at ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo. Read the full COVID guideline HERE.

Purchase tickets to ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo 2021 HERE.

Forever Twilight in Forks Festival 2021: Forks, WA. Thursday, September 9th through Sunday, September 12th.

Forever Twilight in Forks Festival is a Twilight-focused convention.

Masks are recommended but not required at Forever Twilight in Fork Festival. Read the full COVID update HERE.

LadiesCon 2021: Somerville, MA. Thursday, September 9th through Sunday, September 12th.

LadiesCon is a convention celebrating women who work in comics, sci-fi, fantasy, cosplay, and pop culture.

Masks are required at LadiesCon 2021. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Elstree-Con Star Wars Family Fun Day 2021: Borehamwood, UK. Saturday, September 11th.

Elstree-Con Star Wars Family Fun Day is a Star Wars-focused event.

Masks are required at Elstree-Con Star Wars Family Fun Day. Read the full COVID statement HERE.

Admission ranges from $5 to $12 at the door.

Power-Con 2021: Anaheim, CA. Saturday, September 11th and Sunday, September 12th.

Power-Con is a Masters of the Universe-focused convention.

Masks are required at Power-Con. Read the COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to Power-Con 2021 HERE.

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection—including but not limited to interviews, ticket giveaways, and more—email joey@geekdad.com.

