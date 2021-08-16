Stack Overflow: ‘Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters’ Giveaway

I’m still working on finishing some more books for a bigger stack, so today’s column is just one book, with a giveaway from the publisher.

This all-ages comic book, with colors by Matthew Wilson letters by Crank!, now has its first trade paperback, which collects the first 4 issues. The story takes place in a world where giant monsters—”unpossible,” as Jonna calls them—have appeared, causing untold destruction as they’ve attacked people and each other. Rainbow was separated from her dad and her little sister, Jonna, during one of these attacks, and has watching for news of her sister while living in a camp of survivors. Eventually the two reconnect, and we learn that Jonna is adventurous, agile, and extremely strong—she hops through the forest and wilderness with ease, and seems to be the only one who isn’t afraid of the monsters.

This initial volume is still mostly setting the scene and meeting the characters, but we’re also treated to some spectacular 2-page spreads of the giant monsters roaming the earth. The story gives me some Giants Beware! vibes with the way that Jonna is fearless (and I guess the red hair helps with that impression, too), while the illustrations remind me a little of Bone, with the strange creatures and bizarre plants. The Samnees say they created Jonna for their daughters, who are reflected in the two sisters, so I imagine we’ll get to see their relationship develop a lot more in future volumes.

The collection releases this week, and Oni Press giving away three copies to celebrate! To enter, click the Rafflecopter giveaway below—you’ll get entries for tweeting about the giveaway and following Oni Press and Chris Samnee on Twitter. We’ll randomly pick winners when the raffle ends on this Friday (August 20) at midnight.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



My Current Stack

I’m still engrossed in Redemptor, so I’ll be sharing more about that one when I finish, and I’ve also been perusing The Secrets of LEGO House, an art book that Jenny Bristol recently covered on GeekMom.

Disclosure: Oni Press provided a copy of this book for review purposes. Affiliate links to Bookshop.org help support my writing and independent booksellers!

