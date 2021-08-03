Review: ‘This Book is Feminist’—Let’s Open the Conversation

This Book is Feminist. An Intersectional Primer for Next-Gen Changemakers by Author Jamia Wilson, Aurelia Durand (Illustrator)

After having binge watched Never Have I Ever on Netflix this last weekend, what I have to say about this book is that it does go well with the generation portrayed in the series. The language is there, the issues are top priority, it’s just that the way the message is delivered has changed dramatically over these past few years.

For me, the top two books that address this issue in a compassionate and never flinching voice are those written by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: We should all be feminists and Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.

Did you know they gift a copy of one of this titles to every 16-year-old student in Sweden? I personally purchased and gave copies of them to all my friends.

However, those books are conversation starters. What this book does is address different stances in which gender is an issue, accompanied by data and beautifully illustrated feminist quotes.

There are 15 themes addressed by Jamia Wilson here: feminism, identity, justice, education, money, power, health, wellness, freedom, relationships, media, safety, activism and movements, innovation, and an interactive exploration of what feminism means to you.

After the quotes and the data, Jamia delves into her own experience with each one of these issues. How they have affected her in a personal level, and how her experiences have shaped her understanding of each aspect of our daily lives.

There are so many things to unpack, as there are things to unpack about race. The first book of the series, This Book is Anti-Racist, had the same idea behind it, to get the conversation among young adults going.

Aurelia Durand has done such a great job; many illustrations will inspire posters in bedrooms around the country, I just know it.

This Book is Feminist is on sale since August 3, 2021.

Format: Paperback / softback, 160 Pages

ISBN: 9780711256392

Published: August 3, 2021

