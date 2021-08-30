GeekDad Daily Deal: DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get to know your best friend a little better with today’s Daily Deal, DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test. This test will inform you of your pet’s personality traits, DNA composition, breed mix, predisposition to disease, and other things that you would never otherwise know. All it takes is a quick swab with the included sterile applicator and a trip to the mailbox. In two weeks or less you’ll get that vital information emailed back to you. But, this just works for dogs… no cat swabbing, okay? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 031818 star trek backpack door chime

Geek Daily Deals Mar. 18, 2018: Awesome ‘Star Trek’ Backpack; Classic ‘Trek’ Door Chime Whooshes and Whistles

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Game Pad With 400 Games and 2nd Player Controller

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 082116

Save On a Windows 10 TV Box Computer for $88, Tons of Back-to-School Supplies – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead