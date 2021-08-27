Convention Connection for Friday, August 27, 2021

Our spotlight convention this final weekend of August is Colorado Springs Comic Con 2021. The event is held in Colorado Springs, Colorado this Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th. Colorado Springs Comic Con features nearly 100 celebrities, creators, cosplayers, artists, and more. In addition to meet-and-greets and photo opportunities, programming at Colorado Springs Comic Con includes panels, workshops, comic book grading, cosplay contest, and after-parties.

COVID guidelines at Colorado Springs Comic Con requires unvaccinated attendees to wear masks, and vaccinated attendees are encouraged to mask as well, though masking is not required for vaccinated individuals.

Purchase tickets to Colorado Springs Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

East European Comic Con 2021: Bucharest, Romania. Thursday, August 26th through Sunday, August 29th.

COVID vaccinations are required to attend East European Comic Con. View the COVID rules HERE.

Purchase tickets to East European Comic Con 2021 HERE.

DuPage Comic Con 2021: Wheaton, IL. Saturday, August 28th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the DuPage Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to DuPage Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Meadowlark Comic Con 2021: Grants Pass, OR. Saturday, August 28th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Meadowlark Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Meadowlark Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Uncanny Comic Expo 2021: Shawnee, OK. Saturday, August 28th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Uncanny Comic Expo website.

Purchase tickets to Uncanny Comic Expo HERE.

Oddities & Curiosities Chicago 2021: Chicago, IL. Saturday, August 28th.

Masks are required at Oddities & Curiosities events. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Oddities & Curiosities Chicago 2021 HERE.

Boise Comic Arts Festival 2021: Boise, ID. In-person events Saturday, August 28th; online events Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Boise Comic Arts Festival website.

Louisiana Comic Con Lafayette 2021: Lafayette, LA. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are required at Louisiana Comic Con Lafayette 2021.

Purchase tickets to Louisiana Comic Con Lafayette 2021 HERE.

Mini-MICE 2021: Cambridge, MA. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are encouraged but not required at Mini-MICE 2021.

Admission is free for all at Mini-MICE 2021.

SiliCon 2021: San Jose, CA. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are required at SiliCon 2021. Read the full COVID guidelines HERE.

Purchase tickets to SiliCon 2021 HERE.

Ultracon 2021: West Palm Beach, FL. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are required at Ultracon 2021.

Purchase tickets to Ultracon 2021 HERE.

Madison Comic Con 2021: Madison, WI. Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Madison Comic Con website.

Purchase tickets to Madison Comic Con 2021 HERE.

SW-FloridaCon Summer 2021: Fort Myers, FL. Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are encouraged but not required at SW-FloridaCon Summer 2021. Read the COVID FAQ HERE.

Purchase tickets to SW-FloridaCon Summer 2021 HERE.

GamesCon 2021: Virtual Convention. Wednesday, August 25th through Sunday, August 29th.

Register for GamesCon 2021 online HERE.

2D Con 2021: Minneapolis, MN. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

Vaccinations and masks are required at 2D Con 2021. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Register for 2D Con 2021 HERE.

Galveston Island Esports Summit 2021: Galveston, TX. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Galveston Island Esports Summit website.

Purchase tickets to Galveston Island Esports Summit 2021 HERE.

NerdFest 2021: Davenport, IA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are encouraged but not required at NerdFest 2021.

Purchase tickets to NerdFest 2021 HERE.

ConsimWorld Expo 2021: Tempe, Az. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the ConsimWorld Expo website.

Register for ConsimWorld Expo 2021 HERE.

Creature Feature Weekend 2021: Gettysburg, PA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Creature Feature Weekend website.

Purchase tickets to Creature Feature Weekend HERE.

Crypticon Seattle 2021: Seattle, WA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

Vaccinations and masks are required at Crypticon Seattle.

Purchase tickets to Crypticon Seattle 2021 HERE.

Days of the Dead Atlanta 2021: Atlanta, GA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Days of the Dead website.

Purchase tickets to Days of the Dead Atlanta 2021 HERE.

My-Con 2021: Orlando, FL. Saturday, August 28th.

Masks are required at My-Con 2021. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to My-Con 2021 HERE.

Bristol Anime & Gaming Con 2021: Bristol, UK. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are encouraged but not required at Bristol Anime & Gaming Con. Read the COVID policy HERE.

Register for Bristol Anime & Gaming Con 2021 HERE.

PuchiCon AC 2021: Atlantic City, NJ. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the PuchiCon AC website.

Purchase tickets to PuchiCon AC 2021 HERE.

Ani-Medford 2021: Grants Pass, OR. Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Ani-Medford website.

Purchase tickets to Ani-Medford 2021 HERE.

Southern Steam & Chili Cook Off 2021: Canton, GA. Saturday, August 28th.

Masks are encouraged but not required at Southern Steam & Chili Cook Off.

Purchase tickets to Southern Steam & Chili Cook Off 2021 HERE.

EM-Con Nottingham 2021: Nottingham, UK. Saturday, August 28th and Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the EM-Con Nottingham website.

Purchase tickets to EM-Con Nottingham 2021 HERE.

Stars of Time Film & Comic Con 2021: Weston-super-Mare, UK. Sunday, August 29th and Monday, August 30th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Stars of Time website.

Purchase tickets to Stars of Time Film & Comic Con 2021 HERE.

Columbus Toy & Game Show 2021: Columbus, OH. Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Columbus Toy & Game Show website.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Jersey Shore Toy Show 2021: Toms River, NJ. Sunday, August 29th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Jersey Shore Toy Show website.

Tickets are $3 at the door.

The Hollywood Show 2021: Burbank, CA. Friday, August 27th and Sunday, August 28th.

Masks are required at The Hollywood Show 2021.

Purchase tickets to The Hollywood Show 2021 HERE.

The Hollywood Show is a classic TV and memorabilia show.

Rangerstop & Pop Con 2021: Atlanta, GA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are required at Rangerstop & Pop Con 2021.

Purchase tickets to Rangerstop & Pop Con 2021 HERE.

Rangerstop & Pop Con is a Power Rangers-focused event.

Saturday Morning CON-toons 2021: Boxboro, MA. Friday, August 27th through Sunday, August 29th.

Masks are required at Saturday Morning CON-toons 2021. View the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Saturday Morning CON-toons 2021 HERE.

Saturday Morning CON-toons focuses on animated TV programming.

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection—including but not limited to interviews, ticket giveaways, and more—email joey@geekdad.com.

