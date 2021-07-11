‘Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team’ Cinematic Trailer

Games Workshop and its animation team are upping the ante with a brutal trailer for the brand new iteration of Warhammer 40,000: Kill Team. This 40K skirmish game has been neglected of late, and for me has never been quite the game it should be. Is this new edition going to change all that? The trailer is certainly exciting enough for me to keep my fingers crossed that it does!

Beware! This trailer is brutal. Probably not for younger GeekDad readers!

More information about Kill Team will be revealed tomorrow by Games Workshop during its next preview show on Twitch. It’s airing at 6 pm UK time; 1 pm in New York.

Here are my thoughts on the trailer and how it might just entice me to play skirmish games in the 41st Millenium!

