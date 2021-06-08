Review – Wonder Woman #773: The Battle of Asgard

Wonder Woman #773 – Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrada, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The first arc of Wonder Woman’s journey home concludes this issue, as she makes a daring foray into the headquarters of the missing Valkyries—only to find out that the truth isn’t what it appeared to be. The portrayal of the Asgardians in this series has been negative to put it lightly—especially Thor—and that doesn’t really let up this issue, with the boorish warriors invading and interrupting her parlay—forcing Diana to take drastic action that will anger quite a few Marvel fans. But there’s more to the story than it appears, and by the end of the issue fans of Norse mythology will have a little more to cheer. This version of Thor is unlikely to be holding down any solo adventures any time soon, though.

After the negotiations are over with a hilarious coda, and a surprising villain—who really shouldn’t have been that surprising—is exposed, Diana is off to the next stage of her adventure. I wasn’t all that fond of her rushed romance with Sigurd, who seems like he’s headed off to limbo with the other Asgardians now. I will miss the mischievous squirrel deity who has been Diana’s companion for this adventure, though. But Asgard isn’t Diana’s home—that goes to another pantheon, and the end of this issue indicates that getting home may be more complicated than expected. It’s a fun, high-fantasy adventure that’s one of the more ambitious Wonder Woman runs in recent memories.

The backup by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Ganucheau is strong as well, as a young Diana continues to unravel the mysteries of Themyscira. Since the start, most of her teachers have seemed to want to keep her in the dark, but her persistence has started to crack some locks. This issue introduces a new player—a mysterious older witch who seems to be the source of much of Themyscira’s potions, but is viewed with suspicion by them. She becomes an unlikely mentor to Diana, as the young Princess gets closer to answers and what they might mean for her society.

