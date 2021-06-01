Review: ‘Anemone is Not the Enemy’—A Fun Picture Book

Anemone is Not the Enemy by Anna McGregor (Author, Artist)

This is a picture book that stumbled my way a while ago. It’s not very long, but it has a powerful way to send a message in humorous form, based on the peculiar ability to sting that anemones have.

You can’t touch an anemone because, in the X-Men‘s Rogue style, her touch might kill you. Therefore, anemone feels lonely, isolated, and constantly guilty.

The best part of this small narrative is the funny style in which is drawn. Anemone is in a rock pool that ebbs and flows with the tide. When she meets Clownfish, she is very afraid of hurting him, but maybe he has a solution to the problem…

When you’re looking for quality picture books, you check a few things: For one, the story must work. Secondly, the illustrations have to be interesting. Thirdly, it works if you have a few small details that are secondary to the main narrative but help your sight wander around the illustrations, looking for them. My kid was immediately attracted to this one, even though he is nine, a bit old for picture books.

It did remind me of Jon Klassen and Mo Willems. Only that McGregor’s illustrations come in neon!

Anemone is Not the Enemy is on sale since June 1st, 2021.

Publisher: Scribble Us

Publish Date: June 01, 2021

Pages: 32

Language: English

Type: Hardcover

EAN/UPC: 9781950354511

