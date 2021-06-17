Review- ′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 1: The Mead of Poets′

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Matt Horak Letterer: Galen Showman Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski Cover Artist: David Mack

Norse Mythology II, Issue # 1 tells us how poetry, and mead, came to be.

As we have been enjoying in our last installments, this faithfully adapted series are relishing on the Nordic Sagas, the real ones, the old tales that Neil Gaiman adapted for us a few years ago. As they are old tales, these are not for the faint hearted: they contain violence, sex and death in abundance. Sagas where definitely not told thinking of a children′s audience.

Now, there was a terrible war, between the Aesir and the Vanir. A war so even that a truce had to be granted. In a mighty show of prowess and force, both contenders spat on a vat, to seal the peace deal. As gods will, they would then decide to make that spittle into a man, and thus the wise god Kvasir was born.

This wise god had many qualities, war and peace where bonded into him. He was a good man with words, as well.

Kvasir decides to take a stroll on Midgard, and chances an encounter with two very malicious and cruel dwarves: Fjalar and Galar. And these dwarves will decide to take Kvasir′s blood and mix it with honey, ferment it and make the first mead. A mead with powerful effects and stronger consequences…

Odin will hear of the many things that happen in this issue, and will decide to recover this mead from the giants, that had, in turn, stolen it from the dwarfs…

′Norse Mythology II, Issue # 1′ is on sale since June 16, 2021

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: June 16, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC:

Featured image by Matt Horak , all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



