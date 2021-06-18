GeekDad Daily Deal: Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get things done for less with a Refurbished 9.7-Inch Apple iPad Pro. Today’s Daily Deal features a 10-hour battery life, front and back cameras, dual microphones, stereo speakers, touch screen, Bluetooth, and an alphabet’s worth of Wi-Fi bands. These models are updated and ready to use anew with some cosmetic blemishes, but, hey, that’s what buying “refurbished” is all about. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 120618 puzzles

Geek Daily Deals Dec. 6, 2018: Huge Sale on 2D and 3D Puzzles From 250 – 2000 Pieces, Most Under $15!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: PureVPN Lifetime Subscription

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 050619 glass monitor stands

Geek Daily Deals May 6, 2019: 2 Adjustable Tempered Glass Monitor Stands for Just $22 Today!

Ken Denmead