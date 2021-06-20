Andrew Hackard: Memories of the ‘Munchkin’ Czar

I can probably count on both hands the number of actual hours I was fortunate enough to spend in the physical company of Andrew Hackard, but because those moments unfolded at gaming conventions, surrounded by enthusiastic and happy nerds, I think they were quality time.

It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Munchkin Czar, Andrew Hackard. If you’ve played a Munchkin game, you’ve been touched by his work. He was an incredibly nice, funny, and gifted man, and will be missed deeply. We love you, Andrew.

I met Andrew at Penguicon 7.0 in 2009, when my then 12-year-old daughter and I drove to Michigan mostly because Wil Wheaton was going to be there. (As it turns out, he got sick and couldn’t attend, but I’m still grateful because we had an amazing time.)

Late Sunday morning, the last day of the convention, Kelsey and I had one more box to check off the to-do list: Open Soda, a crash course in making our own pop (because that’s what we call it here). She’d been looking forward to this one a lot. About 15 minutes before I was supposed to meet her for the presentation—she’d gone back to the room for something—I was in the Consuite, and I saw Andrew, who I knew solely as Wil Wheaton’s editor. He had been on a couple of panels we’d attended, so I said hi and we talked for a few minutes about editing books with friends, and then my phone buzzed. “It’s my daughter,” I said, “She’s at Open Soda and I need head over there.”

“That’s where I’m off to!” Andrew responded, standing up. “Let’s go!”

Over the next hour, as we learned the details and process of making a fine fizzy peppermint beverage, I mentioned that the one thing Kelsey and I didn’t get to do was learn to play this game we had heard about called Munchkin because we’d missed the only beginners’ course of the weekend.