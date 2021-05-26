Turtle Beach Recon 500 Gaming Headset Review

Turtle Beach releases a new headset to enhance the next generation of consoles and PC with the Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset!
Turtle Beach has been a staple in gaming peripherals for over two decades. Their headsets have been used by millions of gamers and have stood the test of time. The recon series especially is familiar to COD players for years. So when they announced the new Turtle Beach Recon 500 it seemed a no-brainer for Geek Dad to test drive the new headset.
Unbox and Setup
The Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset is a very simple and straightforward piece of gear. There is no wireless ability so no dongle or drivers are needed nor does it not have to be charged. The 3.5mm jack is your only gateway to sound on the Recon 500 but that also makes it the most flexible as it can plug into just about any gaming controller on the market. I tested it out on my PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Sadly my Galaxy Note 20 like most new phones does not come with a 3.5mm jack which I am still bitter about.
Once jacked in the Recon 500 was immediately detected and ready to rock a little Call of Duty Warzone. The 20hz to 20Khz frequency range was great for 1st person shooter wargaming and gave me good highs and lows along with everything in-between. The Speakers are 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers with Neodymium magnets and perform great. The Mic is a Removable TruSpeak™ Uni-Directional Noise-Cancelling Mic which sounds clear and crisp for a simple boom.
Specifications
- Connections
- 3.5 Jack Connection: Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One | PS5™ & PS4™ | Nintendo Switch™* & Mobile Devices
*Only compatible in handheld mode; chat available for games that support in-game chat capability.
Also works great with PC: 3.5mm or 3.5mm + PC Splitter Cable (Sold Separately)
- Speaker Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz
- Speakers 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers with Neodymium magnets
- Earcup Design Over-Ear (Closed)
- Ear Cushion Material Athletic Weave Fabric with Memory Foam
- Mic Design Removable TruSpeak™ Uni-Directional Noise-Cancelling Mic
- Cable Length 4’ / 1.3m Braided Cable with 3.5mm Connection