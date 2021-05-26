Turtle Beach Recon 500 Gaming Headset Review

Turtle Beach releases a new headset to enhance the next generation of consoles and PC with the Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset!

Turtle Beach has been a staple in gaming peripherals for over two decades. Their headsets have been used by millions of gamers and have stood the test of time. The recon series especially is familiar to COD players for years. So when they announced the new Turtle Beach Recon 500 it seemed a no-brainer for Geek Dad to test drive the new headset.

Unbox and Setup

The Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset is a very simple and straightforward piece of gear. There is no wireless ability so no dongle or drivers are needed nor does it not have to be charged. The 3.5mm jack is your only gateway to sound on the Recon 500 but that also makes it the most flexible as it can plug into just about any gaming controller on the market. I tested it out on my PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Sadly my Galaxy Note 20 like most new phones does not come with a 3.5mm jack which I am still bitter about.

Once jacked in the Recon 500 was immediately detected and ready to rock a little Call of Duty Warzone. The 20hz to 20Khz frequency range was great for 1st person shooter wargaming and gave me good highs and lows along with everything in-between. The Speakers are 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers with Neodymium magnets and perform great. The Mic is a Removable TruSpeak™ Uni-Directional Noise-Cancelling Mic which sounds clear and crisp for a simple boom.

Specifications

Connections

3.5 Jack Connection: Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One | PS5™ & PS4™ | Nintendo Switch™* & Mobile Devices

*Only compatible in handheld mode; chat available for games that support in-game chat capability.

Also works great with PC: 3.5mm or 3.5mm + PC Splitter Cable (Sold Separately) Speaker Frequency Response 20Hz – 20kHz

Speakers 60mm Eclipse™ Dual Drivers with Neodymium magnets

Earcup Design Over-Ear (Closed)

Ear Cushion Material Athletic Weave Fabric with Memory Foam

Mic Design Removable TruSpeak™ Uni-Directional Noise-Cancelling Mic

Cable Length 4’ / 1.3m Braided Cable with 3.5mm Connection Final Thoughts and Recommendations The Recon 500 Multiplatform Gaming Headset is another solid addition to the long history of affordable solid gaming headsets from Turtle Beach. At $79.99 they are a good choice for gamers looking to upgrade their console experience without breaking the bank. Being able to swiftly unpack from one controller to another makes things very quick and simple. The sound you receive is clear and profound and other players will also enjoy your mic clarity. So if you are a gamer in need of some great sound pick one up!

A review sample was made available by Turtle Beach

Thoughts expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

