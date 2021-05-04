Review – Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 – The Cycle Begins

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #2 – Donald Mustard, Christos Gage, Writers; Reilly Brown, Penciller; Nelson Faro DeCastro, Inker; John Kalisz, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The first issue of this strange tie-in miniseries was mostly setup, but the second issue kicks the story into high gear—and delivers a surprisingly strong narrative punch. While the first issue didn’t require you to understand much about the world of Fortnite, the second actually makes really clever use of its game mechanics. For one thing, the world resets every twenty-two minutes and regenerates for the next match, but the world is restored exactly as it was when the last storm came. That means that Batman is essentially caught in a time loop similar to the one in Groundhog Day, being returned to life with no memory and no voice every twenty-two minutes—but he soon figures out how to leave himself notes scribbled into things around the island. Soon he starts figuring out how to evolve his game with each cycle, and even gets closer to figuring out how to get off the island alive.

Of course, he didn’t come here alone—he jumped in with Harley Quinn, and soon found Catwoman trapped there as well. Harley has taken a little too well to the world of Fortnite, and is perfectly happy just living in this chaotic combat world. Selina, though, is terrified and becoming a bit more feral. It takes some doing to get her and Batman to work together again, but when she comes around, the two become an impressive team as they try to game the system and find their way around the rules to return to Gotham. Despite there being no dialogue, this story actually has some really nice emotional beats and a shocking betrayal near the end of the story that threatens to undo all the progress Batman has made. Despite being a video game tie-in, it’s clear that the creative team wants this story to feel like it “counts,” and as a Fortnite rookie, I’m surprised by just how much I’m enjoying it.

