GeekDad Daily Deal: Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones

Feel the music in your bones with today’s Daily Deal, Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones. Rather than block your hearing by in-ear or over-ear methods, these headphones play the audio by vibrating the bones in front of your ears. The effect allows you to hear everything going on around you as well as your music. These are great for situations like cycling or work where you need to hear your environment. Choose from black or gray and check out more details by clicking the link above.

