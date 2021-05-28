GeekDad Daily Deal: The Complete Mobile and App Development Bundle

Can’t find the app you need? Build your own with today’s Daily Deal, the Complete Mobile and App Development Bundle. This collection of nine courses go over the ins and outs of developing apps for iOS and Android devices. Courses cover languages like Swift 5, Java, and SQLite so you can learn to write everything yourself. Or, if you’re not feeling quite up to that, you can draw upon what you find in online code libraries. It’s your app, so you decide how you want to develop it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



