GeekDad Daily Deal: KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector

It used to be that when you said you had a home projector it meant that you also knew how to handle reels of film. Not so with today’s Daily Deal, the KODAK FLIK X7 Home Projector. This unit uses 2400 lumens to light up any surface with up to 1920x1080p video and projects an image as large as 120 inches (3 meters). But don’t let the name fool you, with its handy carrying case and tripod mount this projector doesn’t have to stay at home. Just be sure wherever you do take it that there’s an outlet; it does still require electricity. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

